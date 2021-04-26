ZKSwap Price Down 12% This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00004323 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 12% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $459.02 million and $37.22 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00061060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00269105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $545.24 or 0.01013934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00025033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00690179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,690.85 or 0.99843901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

