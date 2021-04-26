Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 923,303 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.21 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $173.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

