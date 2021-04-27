$0.10 EPS Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immersion.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 33,500 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $362,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,912.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943,689 shares of company stock worth $11,648,497. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.80 on Friday. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of -176.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.