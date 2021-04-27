$0.18 EPS Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

GAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

