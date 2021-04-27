$0.23 EPS Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,983,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $266,076,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.39, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.