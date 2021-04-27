$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,452. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.