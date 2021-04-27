-$0.29 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.78). Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $11.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,810 shares of company stock worth $2,341,064 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

VAC traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $178.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.62 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

