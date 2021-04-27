-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.31). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $215.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 2,753,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,229. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $732.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,299,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 1,165,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 198,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

