$0.38 EPS Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.40. SPS Commerce also posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.6% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,320.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 98,625 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 102.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,693,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.62. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

