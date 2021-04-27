$0.44 EPS Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of AIR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 627,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,772. AAR has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $4,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $7,228,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.