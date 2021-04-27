-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

