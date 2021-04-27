$0.54 EPS Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,934 shares of company stock worth $4,966,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

