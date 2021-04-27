$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.04.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workday by 44.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 233,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,996,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.37. 19,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 1-year low of $144.47 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

