$0.94 EPS Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.32.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded down $30.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $707.95. 1,202,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $680.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.