$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.01. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Kellogg by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

