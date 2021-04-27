$0.96 EPS Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Logitech International reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Logitech International.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.55. The company had a trading volume of 499,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

