0Chain (ZCN) Price Down 26.7% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $62.86 million and approximately $493,447.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002363 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

