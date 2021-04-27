$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,998 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 846,323 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

