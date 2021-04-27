$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.28. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 202.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $34.85. 57,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,823. The company has a market cap of $342.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 44,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.