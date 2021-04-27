$1.65 EPS Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.11. American Express reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 469%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average is $125.26.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

