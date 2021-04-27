$1.67 EPS Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

LOPE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.16. 1,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,826. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.21.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,462,000 after purchasing an additional 432,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,720,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after buying an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,333,000 after buying an additional 95,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

