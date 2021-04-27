$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.77. Synaptics posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $4,869,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

