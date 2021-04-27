$1.97 EPS Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday. Argus upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.36. 518,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.60. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $259.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $179,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

