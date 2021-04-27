$104.06 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce $104.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.18 million and the highest is $143.51 million. Galapagos posted sales of $117.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $496.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.77 million to $645.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $564.26 million, with estimates ranging from $218.41 million to $780.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.11. 213,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,691. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $233.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

