10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.75 Million

Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will post sales of $102.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.61 million to $106.70 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $71.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $495.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $486.39 million to $500.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $688.12 million, with estimates ranging from $672.60 million to $707.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $5,939,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,263,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,416 shares of company stock worth $31,932,419. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $202.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.90 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $203.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.66 and a 200 day moving average of $164.01.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.