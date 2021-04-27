11,264 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,688,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

