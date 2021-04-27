$13.51 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report sales of $13.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the highest is $14.14 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $60.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $64.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $106.39 million, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $155.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

FBIO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,929. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $411.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 106,354 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.