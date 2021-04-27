13,000 Shares in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 102,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

