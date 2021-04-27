$134.54 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to post sales of $134.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.40 million and the lowest is $126.67 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $506.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $533.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $494.65 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $505.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SASR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. 227,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.