$139.75 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report sales of $139.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.41 million to $146.95 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $249.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $706.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.28 million to $747.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $903.46 million, with estimates ranging from $800.49 million to $971.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STNG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 234,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 204,047 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 158,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

STNG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 819,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

