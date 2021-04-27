17,186 Shares in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X FinTech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 84,586 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 300,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,314 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,578,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

FINX traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,327. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.