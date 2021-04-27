172,174 Shares in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 172,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.63 million, a PE ratio of 117.09 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

