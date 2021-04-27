17,640 Shares in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Patten Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Global SuperDividend US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 43,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 32,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIV opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

