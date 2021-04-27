185,246 Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

