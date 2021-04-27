$19.50 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post $19.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.25 million and the lowest is $18.70 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $27.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $80.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $84.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $92.99 million, with estimates ranging from $84.36 million to $99.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNNT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 419,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,132. The company has a market capitalization of $445.85 million, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

