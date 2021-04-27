1,950 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In other AeroVironment news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,125 shares of company stock worth $23,914,483. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

AVAV opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average is $101.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.