1inch Market Capitalization Tops $754.29 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One 1inch coin can currently be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00008764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1inch has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market cap of $754.29 million and $124.20 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00066252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00786070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00097898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.71 or 0.08022126 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,671,623 coins. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

