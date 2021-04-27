1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,269,537 shares.The stock last traded at $43.85 and had previously closed at $43.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $1,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,344.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $448,094.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,431.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,935,797.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

