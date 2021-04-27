$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to announce $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the highest is $2.80 billion. Quanta Services also reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.18. 700,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,868. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

