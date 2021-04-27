2,292 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,139.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,525. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

