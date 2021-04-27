2,538 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 965.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after acquiring an additional 389,218 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.49. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at $32,140,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,754 shares of company stock valued at $37,779,145 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

