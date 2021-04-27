$282.44 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to post $282.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.62 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.66. 1,077,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,986. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,731,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,545,230.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,552,839 shares of company stock valued at $409,732,297. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $4,715,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

