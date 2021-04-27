2,981 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $78.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

