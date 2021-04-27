$3.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings of $3.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.96. Cummins posted earnings per share of $3.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $14.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $15.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $18.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

