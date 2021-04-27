32,818 Shares in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Inhibrx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inhibrx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Inhibrx stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.