$357.13 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post $357.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.49 million and the highest is $368.90 million. Green Dot posted sales of $346.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

Green Dot stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

