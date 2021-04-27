$36.04 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report sales of $36.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $21.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $186.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $187.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $262.51 million, with estimates ranging from $246.06 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $99,327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $48,958,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5,474.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,857 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,998,000 after buying an additional 91,563 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $252.25.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

