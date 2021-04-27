3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M updated its FY21 guidance to $9.20-9.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 9.200-9.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $5.18 on Tuesday, reaching $194.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,280. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

