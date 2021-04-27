4,076 Shares in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $77.05.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.