$43.03 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $43.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.23 million and the highest is $43.65 million. Repay posted sales of $39.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $183.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $213.03 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $214.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 199,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Repay by 5.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 855,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.52. 412,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,599. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Repay has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

